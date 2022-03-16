Thomas' Plain Mini Croissant
Product Details
Thomas' Mini Croissants are the perfect meal or on-the-go snack with its mess-free, flakeless dough and convenient smaller size. Soft and flavorful, they can be enjoyed on their own or topped with your favorite spreads or as the perfect complement to most any meal. Whether it be breakfast, lunch, or dinner, wake up to what's possible with Thomas' Mini Croissants.
- About 19 Thomas' Plain Mini Croissants per package
- Ideal for a small meal or snack
- Great with your favorite spread, or topped with favorite ingredients
- Perfectly portioned
- Flakeless, mess-free portable breakfast and snacking option
- Perfect for eating on-the-go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid) Margarine (Soy, Palm, Modified Palm, Canola, Palm Kernel and/Ormodified Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Sugar Salt, Whey, Mono-and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Beta-carotene (Color), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Dextrose, Soy Flour Wheat Gluten Nonfat Milk, Dried Whole Eggs, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate and Phosphoric Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Beta Carotene (Color), Corn Syrup Soldis, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Tocpherols (Antioxidant), Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More