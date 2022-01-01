Three Dog Bakery Soft & Chewy Double Rewards are literally cookie PAWfection. Designed in the shape of an iconic human cookie, Double Rewards provides your pup with two GRReat textures and two drool-inspiring flavors in each cookie. A combination of a soft cookie with a chewy filling that balances sweet apple and savory cheddar cheese. Twice the fun, twice the reward, and millions of tail wags.

Made with recognizable, premium ingredients sure to please your pup's taste-buds.

Say goodbye to added artificial fillers and salt—you won't find any in this wholesome treat.

Baked with love in the USA.