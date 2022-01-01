Hover to Zoom
Three Dog Bakery Apple & Cheddar Cheese Flavors Dog Treats
10 ozUPC: 0070115914026
Three Dog Bakery Soft & Chewy Double Rewards are literally cookie PAWfection. Designed in the shape of an iconic human cookie, Double Rewards provides your pup with two GRReat textures and two drool-inspiring flavors in each cookie. A combination of a soft cookie with a chewy filling that balances sweet apple and savory cheddar cheese. Twice the fun, twice the reward, and millions of tail wags.
- Made with recognizable, premium ingredients sure to please your pup's taste-buds.
- Say goodbye to added artificial fillers and salt—you won't find any in this wholesome treat.
- Baked with love in the USA.