Three Dog Bakery Bitty Bites Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Three Dog Bakery Bitty Bites Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Three Dog Bakery Bitty Bites Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Three Dog Bakery Bitty Bites

13 ozUPC: 0070115914111
Purchase Options

Product Details

Give your pal a droolicious, artisan-baked treat with Three Dog Bakery Bitty Bites. This variety pack of premium dog cookies is made with ingredients that your dog will love and you can trust. It includes three popular flavors ― carob chip, peanut flavor, and vanilla flavor. They are all slow-baked to seal in nutrients, natural flavors, and aromas.