Inspired by the daring character of this legendary outlaw who roamed the Sierra foothills of California during the Gold Rush days in search of riches. This wine boasts immense structure worthy of Jack’s name.

Three Finger Jack Cabernet Sauvignon is a big structured, dense tannin wine offering ripe fruit aromas and flavors of black cherry, black currant, cassis, earth, charred oak and hints of black pepper and natural acidity. The mouthfeel leads to a bold, long, and lingering finish.