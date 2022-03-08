Developed by healthcare professionals to provide relief from morning sickness. Preggie Pops are effective due to the special formulation of essential oils, aromatherapy and unique delivery method. Preggie Pops are also a great addition to your labor bag to help with dry mouth and provide a nice energy boost.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.