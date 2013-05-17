Three Lollies Organic Preggie Pop Drops Assorted Fruit Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Three Lollies Organic Preggie Pop Drops Assorted Fruit

12 LozengesUPC: 0069534261267
Purchase Options

Product Details

Developed by healthcare professionals to provide relief from morning sickness. Preggie Pop Drops are effective due to the special formulation of essential oils, aromatherapy and a unique delivery method.

Preggie Pop Drops are also a great addition to your labor bag to help with dry mouth and provide a nice energy boost.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors ( Made with Essential Oils ) and Natural Colors . Proprietary Blend : Essential Oils Of : Raspberry , Lemon and Green Apple .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More