Three Lollies Organic Preggie Pop Drops Assorted Fruit
Product Details
Developed by healthcare professionals to provide relief from morning sickness. Preggie Pop Drops are effective due to the special formulation of essential oils, aromatherapy and a unique delivery method.
Preggie Pop Drops are also a great addition to your labor bag to help with dry mouth and provide a nice energy boost.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors ( Made with Essential Oils ) and Natural Colors . Proprietary Blend : Essential Oils Of : Raspberry , Lemon and Green Apple .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More