Three Lollies Preggie Pop® Drops Plus Sour Raspberry Sour Lemon Perspective: front
21 PiecesUPC: 0069534222225
Developed by healthcare professional to provide relief from morning sickness.

Preggie Pop Drops are effective due to our special formulation of essential oils, aromatherapy and a unique delivery method.

Preggie Drops are also a great addition to your labor bag to help with dry mouth and provide a nice energy boost.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories23
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Cane Syrup , Corn Syrup , Citric Acid , Essential Oils and Natural Colors .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
