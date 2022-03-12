Hover to Zoom
Three Lollies Preggie Pop Drops Sour Raspberry Green Apple Sour Lemon Sour Tangerine
21 PiecesUPC: 0069534262960
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dried Cane Syrup , Corn Syrup , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Natural Colors .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
