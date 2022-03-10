Three Lollies Queasy Pops® Assorted Perspective: front
Three Lollies Queasy Pops® Assorted

7 PopsUPC: 0069534222061
Developed by healthcare professionals to provide relief from a queasy stomach.

Queasy Pops are effective due to our special formulation of essential oils, aromatherapy and a unique delivery method.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories42
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Cane Syrup , Corn Syrup , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors ( Made , with : Essential Oils ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More