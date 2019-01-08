Ticonderoga Neon #2 Sharpened Pencils Perspective: front
Ticonderoga Neon #2 Sharpened Pencils Perspective: top
Ticonderoga Neon #2 Sharpened Pencils

10 pkUPC: 0007206713810
Product Details

The Ticonderoga is the world's best pencil. Satin smooth finish enhances writing comfort. Exclusive graphite core formula gives you extra smooth performance. Crafted from premium, sustained yield wood.

  • Five Neon Colors: Purple, Pink, Orange, Yellow, Green.
  • Presharpened.
  • Dimensions:Length: 4. Width: 0.31. Height: 9
  • PEFC Certified Wood
  • PMA Certified Non-toxic

