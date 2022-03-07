CONTAINS NO PHOSPHATE. Contains No Chlorine Bleach or Ammonia.

Tide Antibacterial Fabric Spray is specially designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria* left behind on fabrics and fight germs on hard surfaces (when used as directed). Every day, we come in contact with a variety of unclean surfaces, and millions of bacteria from these surfaces can linger on our clothes, linens, and upholstery. Lucky for you, Tide's sanitizing spray keeps your home germ-free and fresh by eliminating those pesky bacteria* from hard-to-wash-items. Tide Antibacterial Fabric Spray is also a worthy solution for anyone looking to eliminate odors and refresh clothes in between washes. Now, disinfecting your most-used items is easier than ever. So, when the thought of bacteria crawling on your backpack makes you shudder, just spray it, don't say it. *Effective against Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Escherichia coli, and Proteus mirabilis on hard, non-porous surfaces; Enterobacter aerogenes, Staphylococcus aureus on soft surfaces/fabrics. Use as directed.