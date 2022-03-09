Hover to Zoom
Tide® Plus A Touch of Downy April Fresh Liquid Laundry Detergent
154 fl ozUPC: 0003700060567
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
Tide with Touch of Downy liquid laundry detergent combines Tide's powerful cleaning and freshness with the color protection of Downy.
- With a more concentrated formula, you get more cleaning agents and less water in every drop
- Loaded with softening ingredients that add a smooth layer of comfort to the fibers in your fabrics
- Works in laundry loads for both HE and non-HE washing machines
- Contains no phosphates
- 100 loads, 154 fl oz