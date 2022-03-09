Tide with Touch of Downy liquid laundry detergent combines Tide's powerful cleaning and freshness with the color protection of Downy.

With a more concentrated formula, you get more cleaning agents and less water in every drop

Loaded with softening ingredients that add a smooth layer of comfort to the fibers in your fabrics

Works in laundry loads for both HE and non-HE washing machines

Contains no phosphates

100 loads, 154 fl oz