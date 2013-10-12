Tide Plus Bleach Alternative HE Turbo Clean Laundry Detergent offers the brilliant clean you know and love plus helps your fabrics look brighter and whiter after just one wash. It allows you to look bright in your whites while also protecting your colors, by reviving dingy fabrics and preventing the dirty wash water from soaking back into them. It is formulated with HE Turbo Clean technology for 6x the cleaning power in half the timeand is recommended by leading high efficiency washing machine manufacturers.Unlike many HE compatible laundry detergents that can slow machines down with over-sudsing, this turbo-charged formula quickly collapses suds and targets tough stains.

More Whitening & Brightening for your money* (*vs. Tide Original)

Color Safe

10x the cleaning power - 1 dose of Tide HE Turbo Clean in quick cycle vs. 10 doses of the next leading liquid HE compatible detergent in normal cycle

Specially designed for regular and high efficiency machines