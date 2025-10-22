Tide Pods Plus Febreze Freshness laundry detergent pacs are designed to fight stains and tough, set-in odors in one wash while providing freshness that lasts three times longer*. Featuring 4-in-1 technology, each pac cleans, brightens fabrics, fights stains and eliminates sunk-in stink with innovative, odor-eliminating formula. This convenient laundry detergent helps eliminate even week-old sweat odors at their source and infuse your favorite clothes with a fresh Botanical Rain scent. Also, thanks to the special film and HE Turbo technology with quick-collapsing suds, the capsules dissolve completely in all temperatures and do not produce excess suds. For a surprisingly powerful clean in one step and a wonderful scent experience that lasts, Tide Pods Plus Febreze is the all-in-one solution for you.

Contains no phosphate

Dissolves completely in any water conditions

Works in all washing machines

Keep out of reach of children

*versus Tide Original