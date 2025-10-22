Tide® PODS® + Febreze® Botanical Rain Laundry Detergent Pacs
Product Details
Tide Pods Plus Febreze Freshness laundry detergent pacs are designed to fight stains and tough, set-in odors in one wash while providing freshness that lasts three times longer*. Featuring 4-in-1 technology, each pac cleans, brightens fabrics, fights stains and eliminates sunk-in stink with innovative, odor-eliminating formula. This convenient laundry detergent helps eliminate even week-old sweat odors at their source and infuse your favorite clothes with a fresh Botanical Rain scent. Also, thanks to the special film and HE Turbo technology with quick-collapsing suds, the capsules dissolve completely in all temperatures and do not produce excess suds. For a surprisingly powerful clean in one step and a wonderful scent experience that lasts, Tide Pods Plus Febreze is the all-in-one solution for you.
- Contains no phosphate
- Dissolves completely in any water conditions
- Works in all washing machines
- Keep out of reach of children
*versus Tide Original
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mea-las , Mea-laureth Sulfate , Propylene Glycol , Mea Salts Of: C12-18 Fatty Acids , Water , Glycerine , Dipropylene Glycol , Pei Ethoxylate . C10-16 Pareth . Peg-136 Polyvinyl Alcohol , Mea-citrate , Styrene/acrylates Copolymer , Pentasodium Pentetate , Tripropylene Glycol , Sodium Bisulfite , Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate , Subtilisin , Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Calcium Formate , Phenylpropyl Ethyl Methicone , Simethicone , Amylase Enzyme , Mannanase Enzyme , Trimethylsiloxysilicate , Denatonium Benzoate , Polyvinyl Alcohol Polymer , Colorants , Fragrances .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
