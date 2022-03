Taking care of sensitive skin doesn't have to be hard. Each individual pac of Tide Pods Free & Gentle HE Turbo Laundry Detergent cleans, fights stains, brightens fabrics and is specially designed free of dyes and perfumes. Simply put in one pac for most loads, but use two pacs for large loads and three pacs for extra-large loads.

For a simple, worry-free laundry experience that's gentle on skin, Tide Pods Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent Pacs will keep your family looking and feeling great. It outperformed the leading free detergent on 10 different stains.