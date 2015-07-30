Taking care of sensitive skin doesn't have to be hard. Each Tide Pods contains breakthrough 3-in-1 laundry solution with super-concentrated detergent, stain remover and color protector that is specially designed free of dyes and perfumes. Simply put in one pac for most loads, but use two pacs for large loads and three pacs for extra large loads. For a simple, worry-free laundry experience that's gentle on skin, Tide Pods Free & Gentle laundry detergent will keep your family looking and feeling great. It outperformed the leading free detergent on 10 different stains*.



Unlike many other HE detergents that can slow washers down because of too many suds, Tide HE Turbo contains quick collapsing suds and targets tough stains. So you can get amazing results without the extra rinse cycles to remove the suds.

Hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, free of dyes and perfumes

Contains no phosphates

3-in-1: detergent, stain remover, color protector

Each pac of Tide Pods Free & Gentle provides a deeper clean (versus the leading Free detergent) that's gentle on skin

Use one laundry pac for regular loads, two pacs for large loads, and three pacs for extra large loads

Tide Pods laundry pacs dissolve quickly in hot andcold

Keep out of reach of children

*Under standard single-wash conditions on Polycotton fabric in a standard top-loading washer.