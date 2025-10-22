Tide PODS laundry detergent pacs offer surprisingly powerful clean in 1 step. Combining super concentrated detergent, extra odor fighters, and extra stain removers, each capsule cleans, freshens, and rejuvenates clothes for brighter brights and whiter whites.

Small yet powerful, Tide PODS delivers 10x cleaning power* in a convenient, pre-measured unit dose form. Also, thanks to the special film and HE Turbo technology with quick-collapsing suds, the capsules dissolve completely in all temperatures and do not produce excess suds.

The Original scent is infused with floral and fruity notes to help keep your clothes smelling great. More than just a liquid in a pouch, Tide PODS delivers a surprisingly powerful clean in 1 step.

Surprisingly powerful clean in 1 step

3-in-1 laundry pacs: super concentrated detergent, extra odor fighters, extra stain removers

10X cleaning power (Stain removal of one Tide PODS® in quick cycle vs. 10 doses of the leading bargain liquid detergent, base variant, in normal wash cycle)

Dissolves completely in any water conditions

Works in all washing machines

Free of phosphates

Warning: Keep out of reach of children

* Stain Removal of 1 dose vs. 10X doses of the leading liquid bargain brand