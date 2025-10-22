FREE OF PHOSPHATES

Tide PODS laundry detergent pacs offer surprisingly powerful clean in 1 step. Combining super concentrated detergent, extra odor fighters, and extra stain removers, each capsule cleans, freshens, and rejuvenates clothes for brighter brights and whiter whites. Small yet powerful, Tide PODS delivers 10x cleaning power* in a convenient, pre-measured unit dose form. Also, thanks to the special film and HE Turbo technology with quick-collapsing suds, the capsules dissolve completely in all temperatures and do not produce excess suds. The Spring Meadow scent is infused with with fresh floral notes to help keep your clothes smelling great. More than just a liquid in a pouch, Tide PODS delivers a surprisingly powerful clean in 1 step.* Stain Removal of 1 dose vs. 10X doses of the leading liquid bargain brand