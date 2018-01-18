Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Tide PODS Ultra Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs
15 ctUPC: 0003700075102
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
New Tide PODS Ultra OXI laundry detergent pacs. With 10x cleaning power* and built-in pre-treaters, Tide PODS Ultra OXI removes even the toughest stains. It's the 4-in-1 laundry solution with detergent, stain remover, color protector and built-in pre-treaters, for a next-level stain fighting. The special film enables the multi-chamber technology to dissolve in both hot & cold water while the quick collapsing Smart Suds targets tough stains and work in both HE and standard washing machines. *Stain removal of 1 dose vs. 10X doses of the leading liquid bargain brand. CONTAINS NO PHOSPHATE.
- Tide Power + Ultra Oxi
- 10x the cleaning power* (*Stain Removal of 1 dose vs. 10X doses of the leading liquid bargain brand)
- 4-in-1 technology: detergent, stain remover, colour protector, built-in pre-treaters
- Dissolves in both hot & cold water
- Helps tackle tough set-in odors
- Keep out of reach of children