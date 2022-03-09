Everything leaves a trace on your clothes - from what you eat, to where you go, to what you do. But more often than not, the dirt residue and the body soils left on your garments aren't necessarily visible and just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it isn't there. Designed to clean fabrics down to the microscopic level, Tide Heavy Duty 10X Hygienic Clean Power Pods removes both visible and invisible dirt from your garments, giving you a clean you can trust. Containing 10 concentrated cleaning actives, Tide Heavy Duty Hygienic Clean gets between fibers to clean hidden dirt you didn't even know was there. In times of great uncertainty, get a clean you can be certain about: Get a Tide Heavy Duty Hygienic Clean!

Contains no phosphate

Equipped with 50% more cleaning power versus Tide Liquid

Provides a deep, hygienic clean even in case of large loads

Works in all machines and water conditions

Tide's beloved Original scent

1 Power Pod is greater than 2 Tide Pods