Tide Simply Clean and Fresh liquid laundry detergent has two times the baking soda power to target tough odors deep in the fibers of your clothes. It is now more concentrated to provide more stain removal and freshness and less water.

Tough on odors, easy on your wallet

Cleans fabrics in just one wash with no pre-treating required

Works in laundry loads for both HE and non-HE washing machines

22 loads

Directions: Measure your loads with cap. For medium loads, fill to bar 1. For large loads, fill to bar 3. For HE full loads, fill to bar 5. Add clothes, pour into dispenser, and start washer.