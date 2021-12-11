Tide Simply Plus Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent fights stains and odors with twice the Oxi fighting power*, where all you need is one dose per load with no need to pretreat. Tide Simply Plus Oxi targets those tough odors deep in the fibers of your clothes, and is available at a great low price. The Refreshing Breeze scent infuses your clothes with floral, fruity and woody notes for a fresh, clean scent every time. It works with both HE and standard washing machines.

2X Oxi Fighting Power*

Attacks Stains; Odor Out

Works with HE and standard machines

Tide Simply Plus Oxi provides outstanding cleaning performance in front and top loading washing machines

Contains no phosphate

*Stain removal of 1 dose vs 2 doses of the leading detergent with baking soda and Oxi