Tide Simply Plus Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent fights stains and odors with twice the Oxi fighting power, where all you need is one dose per load with no need to pretreat. Tide Simply Plus Oxi targets those tough odors deep in the fibers of your clothes. The Refreshing Breeze scent infuses your clothes with floral, fruity and woody notes for a fresh, clean scent every time.

Attacks stains

Works with HE and standard machines

Provides outstanding cleaning performance in front and top loading washing machines

Contains no phosphate

20 loads