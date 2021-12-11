Tide Simply Plus Oxi Refreshing Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent
Product Details
Tide Simply Plus Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent fights stains and odors with twice the Oxi fighting power, where all you need is one dose per load with no need to pretreat. Tide Simply Plus Oxi targets those tough odors deep in the fibers of your clothes. The Refreshing Breeze scent infuses your clothes with floral, fruity and woody notes for a fresh, clean scent every time.
- Attacks stains
- Works with HE and standard machines
- Provides outstanding cleaning performance in front and top loading washing machines
- Contains no phosphate
- 20 loads
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , Sodium C10-16 Alkylbenzene Sulfonate , Sodium Borate , Propylene Glycol , Diethylene Glycol , Ethanolamine Citrate , Alcohol , , Sodium Lauryl Sulfate , Sodium Citrate , Fragrance , Pentasodium Pentetate , Sodium Formate , Calcium Formate , Fluorescent Brightener , Subtilisin , Liquitint Dye , Amylase Enzyme .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More