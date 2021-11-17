Tide® Simply Pods™ Refreshing Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tide® Simply Pods™ Refreshing Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Tide® Simply Pods™ Refreshing Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Tide® Simply Pods™ Refreshing Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs

13 ctUPC: 0003700075257
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22

Product Details

Tide® Simply PODS™ + Oxi provides the right clean at just the right price. With 3x the power of baking soda liquid detergent, these laundry detergent pacs dissolve in any temperature. They can be used in front and top loading washing machines, both standard and high efficiency. Place Tide® Simply PODS™ + Oxi in the drum.

  • Clean just got simpler
  • Removes dirt and odor
  • Dissolves in any temperature
  • Works in all machines