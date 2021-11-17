Hover to Zoom
Tide® Simply Pods™ Refreshing Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs
13 ctUPC: 0003700075257
Tide® Simply PODS™ + Oxi provides the right clean at just the right price. With 3x the power of baking soda liquid detergent, these laundry detergent pacs dissolve in any temperature. They can be used in front and top loading washing machines, both standard and high efficiency. Place Tide® Simply PODS™ + Oxi in the drum.
- Clean just got simpler
- Removes dirt and odor
- Dissolves in any temperature
- Works in all machines