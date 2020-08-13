Tide to go wipes are our most convenient instant stain remover ever for common stain emergencies like coffee, wine, ketchup, sauce, or juice. Safe to use on most fabrics as they do not contain bleach. Each cloth wipe is individually wrapped and easy to dispose so you don't need to worry about drying out. Perfect to keep in the car or the office. Tide to go stain remover Wipes are ultra-portable and easily fit in your pocket, wallet, or purse. Easy to use. Blot the stain with Tide to go wipes working from the outside of the stain towards the center. If necessary, remove excess stain first. Don't forget to rinse your hands once you are done.

Cloth wipe to help penetrate stains

Ultra-Portable, individually wrapped packets

Wipe away food and drink stains

Works on most fabrics

No bleach