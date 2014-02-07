Tierra Mia Organics start with fresh raw goat milk. Goat milk is rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins as well as caprylic acid, helping to exfoliate dead skin cells and soften skin. Tierra Mia Organics Face & Body Cream is made with natural oils such as organic coconut oil and organic castor oil. It instantly soothes and conditions the skin, delivering a natural barrier of protection. This cream will moisturize and restore your skin all day.

Tierra Mia Organics mission is to create personal care products that do not disturb the natural balance of your skin. The products are pure, safe, simple, sustainable and truly beneficial for the health of your skin. Formulated with organic ingredients for all skin types. Safe and gentle enough for baby skin!

Can be used on normal skin, sensitive skin, acne skin and oily skin. Beneficial for eczema, rosacea and hyperpigmented skin.