Tierra Mia Organics Face & Body Cream is formulated with organic coconut and castor oil. It instantly soothes and conditions the skin, delivering a natural barrier of protection with raw honey. This cream will moisturize your skin all day. Raw goat's milk can restore your skin to its natural levels of pH. We never use diluted, pasteurized or powdered milk.

Can be used on normal skin, sensitive skin, acne skin and oily skin. Beneficial for eczema, rosacea and hyperpigmented skin.