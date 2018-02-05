- 100% Unpasteurzed Raw Goat Milk Soap

- Made with organic oils for healthy moisture

- Normalizes pH balance of the scalp

- Naturally occurring capric & caprylic acids

- With natural proteins for stronger hair

- Helps control frizz & curly hair

- Treats sensitive, scaly, dry & oily scalp

This shampoo bar strikes the perfect balance of removing excess oils while providing natural moisture. This bar is great for taming curly hair, extra dry brittle hair, and for chemical processed hair such as bleached blonde hair. It''s an all-in-one clean for body, face and hair. Unlike many other goat milk products, Tierra Mia Organics is made with real fresh raw goat milk and raw honey. Rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals.