Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Sports Rub Pain Relieving Ointment
0.63 ozUPC: 0003927831510
Located in AISLE 30
Non-staining. Ultra Strength. Tiger Balm has been used by over one-third of the world's population for nearly 100 years. More than 20 million jars are sold each year in 70 countries worldwide because it "works where it hurts."
This product can be used for:
- Backaches
- Stiffness
- Joint Pains
- Arthritis
- Sprains
- Sore Muscles & Overexertion