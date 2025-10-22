Tigi Bed Head For Men Slick Trick Firm Hold Pomade Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Tigi Bed Head For Men Slick Trick Firm Hold Pomade

2.65 ozUPC: 0061590842546
Purchase Options

Product Details

Add high shine and texture to hair without leaving any flaking residue behind. Hair is shiny and smooth. It has a firm and flexible hold without any frizz.

  • Easy rinse, non-greasy & fragrant styling pomade for men
  • Provides flexible, re-workable hold
  • Balances moisture for added humidity resistance
  • Scented with fresh aromatic basil & mint
  • Ideal for short to mid-length hair