Tigi Bed Head For Men Slick Trick Firm Hold Pomade
2.65 ozUPC: 0061590842546
Add high shine and texture to hair without leaving any flaking residue behind. Hair is shiny and smooth. It has a firm and flexible hold without any frizz.
- Easy rinse, non-greasy & fragrant styling pomade for men
- Provides flexible, re-workable hold
- Balances moisture for added humidity resistance
- Scented with fresh aromatic basil & mint
- Ideal for short to mid-length hair