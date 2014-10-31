Hover to Zoom
Tillen Farms Bada Bing Cherry
13.5 OZUPC: 0089865500021
Purchase Options
Product Details
Truly Amazing Cherries
We proudly offer our exquisite tasting, Northwest grown, pitted and stem-on Bada Bing cherries®, a Tillen Farms® exclusive! The perfect garnish for your favorite Manhattan or Old Fashioned! A mouthwatering dessert topping and pairs well with cheeses, too!
- Simply Delicious
- Northwest Fresh
- Hand Picked & Packed
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Kosher Certified • Halal
- Peanut & Tree Nut Free
- No Red Dye #40
- No Corn Syrup
- Sodium Free
- Grown in America
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cherry (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cherries, Water, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrate (Color), Citric Acid, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More