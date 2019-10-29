Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Tillen Farms Garlic Jalapeno Olives in Vermouth
12 ozUPC: 0089865500009
Purchase Options
Product Details
Truly Amazing Olives
Our pitting equipment is 99% perfect but watch out for an occasional pit!
Kick your cocktail game up a notch with these premium green olives that we''ve hand-stuffed with zesty jalapeno slices and garlic. Grown in the Halkidiki region of Greece and lightly brined in smooth vermouth, our olives serve as a spicy cocktail garnish or make for a tasty snack straight from the jar!