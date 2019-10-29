Truly Amazing Olives

Our pitting equipment is 99% perfect but watch out for an occasional pit!

Kick your cocktail game up a notch with these premium green olives that we''ve hand-stuffed with zesty jalapeno slices and garlic. Grown in the Halkidiki region of Greece and lightly brined in smooth vermouth, our olives serve as a spicy cocktail garnish or make for a tasty snack straight from the jar!