Hover to Zoom
Tillen Farms Merry Maraschino
14 ozUPC: 0089865500018
Purchase Options
Product Details
We proudly offer our superb tasting, Northwest grown, pitted and stem-on Merry Maraschino cherries®. A mouthwatering dessert topping and pairs well with cheeses, too! The perfect garnish for Shirley Temples and your favorite adult beverages.
- Simply Delicious
- Northwest Fresh
- Hand Picked & Packed
- Gluten Free, Vegan
- Kosher Certified
- Halal
- Peanut & Tree Nut Free
- No Red Dye #40
- No Corn Syrup
- Sodium Free
- Grown in America
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cherry (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cherries, Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrate (Color), Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More