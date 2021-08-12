Tillen Farms Pickled Baby Cucumbers , also known as cornichons, are made to our exact specifications. They are carefully hand picked prior to reaching full maturity for an extra crunchy and tart tasting experience. Complete with a lifter, these baby cucumbers can be elegantly pulled from the jar.

Exceptionally Crisp

Gluten Free

Tree Nut Free

Sugar Free

Low Calorie

Non-GMO Project Verified

Kosher

Vegan