Tillen Farms Pickled Baby Cucumbers
12.3 ozUPC: 0089865500055
Product Details
Tillen Farms Pickled Baby Cucumbers , also known as cornichons, are made to our exact specifications. They are carefully hand picked prior to reaching full maturity for an extra crunchy and tart tasting experience. Complete with a lifter, these baby cucumbers can be elegantly pulled from the jar.
- Exceptionally Crisp
- Gluten Free
- Tree Nut Free
- Sugar Free
- Low Calorie
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cucumbers , Water , Distilled White Vinegar , Salt , Fresh Garlic , Fresh White Onion , Fresh Dill , Calcium Chloride , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More