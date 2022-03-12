Hover to Zoom
Tillen Farms Pickled Crispy Asparagus
12 ozUPC: 0008775412001
Product Details
Our Classic Asparagus are grown and locally processed in Washington States' famed Yakima Valley. Picked at their peak of perfection during a short growing season, Tillen Farms® Classic Asparagus are uniquely processed to maintain their exceptional crispness and "fresh from the field" flavor.
- Northwest Fresh
- Exceptionally Crisp
- Hand Picked & Hand Packed
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Vegan
- Gluten-Free
- Tree Nut Free
- Fat Free
- Low Sodium
- Low Calorie
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3spears (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium32mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Asparagus, Water, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Spices Blend ((Spices Including Chili Pepper), Sunflower Oil).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
