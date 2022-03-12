Hover to Zoom
Tillen Farms Pickled Crispy Carrots
12 OzUPC: 0008775412005
Product Details
Our Classic Carrots are grown and locally processed in Washington States' famed Yakima Valley. Picked at their peak of perfection during a short growing season, Tillen Farms® Classic Carrots are uniquely processed to maintain their exceptional crispness and "fresh from the field" flavor.
- Northwest Fresh
- Exceptionally Crisp
- Hand Picked & Hand Packed
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Vegan
- Gluten-Free
- Tree Nut Free
- Fat Free
- Low Calorie
- Low Sodium
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carrots, Water, Vinegar, Sugar, Spice Blend (Spices Including Chili Pepper), Sunflower Oil).
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
