Tillen Farms Pickled Dilly Beans
12 OzUPC: 0008775412007
Product Details
Our Dilly Beans are grown and locally processed in Washington States' famed Yakima Valley. Picked at their peak of perfection during a short growing season, Tillen Farms® Dilly Beans are uniquely processed to maintain their exceptional crispness and "Fresh from the field" flavor.
- Northwest Fresh
- Exceptionally Crisp
- Hand Sorted & Hand Packed
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Vegan
- Gluten-Free
- Tree Nut Free
- Fat Free
- Low Calorie
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Beans , Water , Vinegar , Salt , Sugar , Garlic and Dill .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.