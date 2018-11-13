Tillen Farms Pickled Dilly Beans Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Tillen Farms Pickled Dilly Beans

12 OzUPC: 0008775412007
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our Dilly Beans are grown and locally processed in Washington States' famed Yakima Valley. Picked at their peak of perfection during a short growing season, Tillen Farms® Dilly Beans are uniquely processed to maintain their exceptional crispness and "Fresh from the field" flavor.

  • Northwest Fresh
  • Exceptionally Crisp
  • Hand Sorted & Hand Packed
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Vegan
  • Gluten-Free
  • Tree Nut Free
  • Fat Free
  • Low Calorie
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Beans , Water , Vinegar , Salt , Sugar , Garlic and Dill .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More