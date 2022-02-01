Founded in 1994 Timolino a leading contemporary drink ware brand is committed to developing products that help people live a life that is comfortable no matter where they are. At Timolino we believe that comfort is essential whether abroad of at home. All Timolino products are designed to keep your favorite food or beverage hot cold and fresh longer. Timolino continues to develop quality innovative beverage containers and receives numerous awards for its innovative products from the Specialty Coffee Association of America and National specialty Association for the Specialty Food Trade. Our products include insulated food and beverage containers barware coffee and tea makers and storage containers. 18-8 stainless steel inside and out. Vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot cold and fresh for hours. Electro-polished interior ensures clean tasting. The lid flips open for no-spill sipping. Fits most vehicle drink holders. Color - Magenta Red