Founded in 1994, Timolino, a leading contemporary drinkware brand, is committed to developing products that help people live a life that is comfortable no matter where they are. At Timolino, we believe that comfort is essential whether abroad of at home. All Timolino products are designed to keep your favorite food or beverage hot, cold and fresh longer. Timolino continues to develop quality innovative beverage containers and receives numerous awards for its innovative products from the Specialty Coffee Association of America and National specialty Association for the Specialty Food Trade. Our products include insulated food and beverage containers, barware coffee & tea makers and storage containers.

18/8 Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulation keeps beverage hot or cold for hours slide closure splash proof lid fits most vehicle drink holders.

Holds 16 oz.

Satisfaction ensured.