Founded in 1994, Timolino, a leading contemporary drinkware brand, is committed to developing products that help people live a life that is comfortable no matter where they are. At Timolino, we believe that comfort is essential whether abroad of at home. All Timolino products are designed to keep your favorite food or beverage hot, cold and fresh longer. Timolino continues to develop quality innovative beverage containers and receives numerous awards for its innovative products from the Specialty Coffee Association of America and National specialty Association for the Specialty Food Trade. Our products include insulated food and beverage containers, barware coffee & tea makers and storage containers. Enjoy your favorite hot or cold beverage on the go. Vacuum Insulation keeps your coffee piping hot for 3 hours and ice tea frosty cold for 5 hours. Available in 5 different colors. Choose from stainless steel cooper eggplant graphite and pale green. 18/8 stainless steel Vacuum Insulation keeps drink hot or cold for hours Easy to clean slide-tab closure lid Fits most vehicle drink holders