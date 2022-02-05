Founded in 1994 Timolino a leading contemporary drink ware brand is committed to developing products that help people live a life that is comfortable no matter where they are. At Timolino we believe that comfort is essential whether abroad of at home. All Timolino products are designed to keep your favorite food or beverage hot cold and fresh longer. Timolino continues to develop quality innovative beverage containers and receives numerous awards for its innovative products from the Specialty Coffee Association of America and National specialty Association for the Specialty Food Trade. Our products include insulated food and beverage containers barware coffee and tea makers and storage containers. 18-8 stainless steel inside and out. Vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot cold and fresh for hours. Push-button pour-through stopper pops up for convenient pouring closes tightly when the cup is attached and will not leak. Electro-polished food-grade 18-8 stainless steel liner does not absorb beverage colors or flavors and is easy to clean. Wide mouth accommodates ice cube. Comes with two drinking cups. Capacity - 51 oz. Color - Ivory White