Tints of Nature Bold Colours Green Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Green Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Green Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Green Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Tints of Nature Bold Colours Green Semi-Permanent Hair Color

1 ctUPC: 0070432642701
Purchase Options

Product Details

A rich green for fresh matcha hair or mix with Bold Pasteliser and go mad for minty shades. Bold and bright semi-permanent colours packed with naturally nourishing ingredients for happy, healthy coloured hair.Lasts between 6-12 washes.For best results use on light, bright, natural blonde or bleached hair.

  • Free from Ammonia, PPD, Parabens, Sulfates and Silicones