Tints of Nature Bold Colours Pasteliser Semi-Permanent Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0070432642711
Purchase Options
Product Details
For pastel colours and more muted shades, mix your Bold Colours with Bold Pasteliser for happy, healthy, pastel coloured hair.The Bold range is a selection of intermixable semi-permanent colours packed with naturally nourishing ingredients for happy, healthy coloured hair.
- Free from Ammonia, PPD, Parabens, Sulfates and Silicones