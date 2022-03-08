Tints of Nature Bold Colours Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: front
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: back
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: left
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Color Perspective: right
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Color

1 ctUPC: 0070432642661
Bright and vibrant pink for flamingo-like hair or add Bold Pasteliser for baby pink tones.Bold and bright semi-permanent colours packed with naturally nourishing ingredients for happy, healthy coloured hair.Lasts between 3-6 washes.For best results use on light, bright, natural blonde or bleached hair.

  • Free from Ammonia, PPD, Parabens, Sulfates and Silicones