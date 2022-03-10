Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Rose Gold Semi-Permanent Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0070432642651
Purchase Options
Product Details
Blushed golden hues are the colour of the season, turn heads with jewellery-toned hair. Bold and bright semi-permanent colours packed with naturally nourishing ingredients for happy, healthy coloured hair.Lasts between 3-6 washes.For best results use on light, bright, natural blonde or bleached hai
- Free from Ammonia, PPD, Parabens, Sulfates and Silicones