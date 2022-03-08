Hover to Zoom
Tints of Nature Bold Colours Teal Semi-Permanent Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0070432642691
Product Details
Release your inner mermaid with rich teal hair or mix with Bold Pasteliser for pastel aqua tresses.Bold and bright semi-permanent colours packed with naturally nourishing ingredients for happy, healthy coloured hair.Lasts between 6-12 washes.For best results use on light, bright, natural blonde or bleached hair
- Free from Ammonia, PPD, Parabens, Sulfates and Silicones