Tints of Nature Henna Cream with natural henna and plant extracts, offers a healthier way to color hair without the long term commitment. Perfect if you are looking to experiment with a new shade or add depth and tone to your existing shade. Unlike traditional henna color, the rich and nourishing blend of Henna Cream penetrates deep inside the hair. A sophisticated blend of henna with natural and organic extracts, treat, condition and strengthen your hair during coloring to give beautiful semi-permanent hair color with healthy, glossy results and grey coverage.

Why choose Tints of Nature Henna Cream?

• Naturally conditions and nourishes hair to give beautiful results

• Ingredients are ethically sourced from responsible suppliers

• Cruelty-free and never tested on animals

• Bio-degradable product and recyclable package

• Manufactured in Great Britain to the highest quality standards

Over 95%naturally derived and 15 certified organic ingredients

Henna Smooths, conditions, adds shine

Aloe Moisturizing, soothes scalp

Chamomile Conditions, soothes scalp

Marigold Moisturizes scalp and hair

Sunflower Conditions, aids color retention

Green Tea Protects color, soothes scalp

Orange Strengthens, aids color retention

Grapefruit Conditions, aids color retention

100% Natural Fragrance Sweet Berry Scent