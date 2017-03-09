Tints of Nature ammonia free permanent hair colour has been specially formulated to nourish and protect the hair during the colouring process. Our highly unique and patented salon professional formula contains 95% naturally derived and over 75% enriching certified organic ingredients. It is also vegan friendly, free from gluten, parabens, and Cocamide DEA, with the lowest possible levels of PPD, to give healthier, gentler home hair colouring with outstanding results.

•Aloe • Comfrey • Orange • Grapefruit • Sunflower • Almond

•Jojoba • Shea Butter • Chamomile • Marigold • Green Tea • Black Oat

What''s in the box?

Clarifying Shampoo (10ml/0.3 fl oz), Plastic Gloves, Developing Cap, Easy to follow instructions Leaflet, Colour Gel (50ml/1.76 fl oz), Colourfix (50ml/1.76 fl oz), Shampoo (10ml/0.35 fl oz), Conditioner (10ml/0.35 fl oz). Mix equal amounts of Colour Gel and Colourfix, i.e. mixing ratio of 1:1.