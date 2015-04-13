Tints of Nature ammonia free permanent hair colour has been specially formulated to nourish and protect the hair during the colouring process. The highly unique and patented salon professional formula contains 95% naturally derived and over 75% enriching certified organic ingredients. It is also vegan friendly, free from gluten, parabens and Cocoamide DEA, with the lowest possible levels of PPD, to give healthier, gentler home hair colouring with outstanding results.

Included:Clarifying Shampoo (0.35 fl oz), Plastic Gloves, Developing Cap, Easy to Follow Instruction Leaflet, Colour Gel (1.76 fl oz), Colourfix (1.76), Shampoo (0.35 fl oz), Conditioner (0.35 fl oz)