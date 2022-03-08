Tints of Nature ammonia free permanent hair colour has been specially formulated to nourish and protect the hair during the colouring process. Our highly unique and patented salon professional formula contains 95% naturally derived and over 75% enriching certified organic ingredients. It is also vegan friendly, free from gluten, parabens and Cocamide DEA, with the lowest possible levels of PPD, to give healthier, gentler home hair colouring without standing results.

What''s in the box?

Clarifying Shampoo (10 ml/0.35 fl oz), Plastic Gloves, Developing Cap, Easy to Follow Instruction Leaflet, Colour Gel (50 ml/1.76 fl oz),Colourfix (50 ml/1.76 fl oz), Shampoo (10 ml/.35 fl oz), Conditioner (10 ml/0.35 fl oz). Mix equal amounts of Colour Gel and Colourfix, i.e. mixing ratio of 1:1.

With over 75% certified organic ingredients

Aloe Moisturizing, soothes scalp

Comfrey Softens, de-tangles, adds shine

Orange Strengthens, aids colour retention

Grapefruit Conditions, aids colour retention

Sunflower Conditions, aids colour retention

Almond Rich in vitamins, nourishes, adds shine

Jojoba Protects, moisturizes, conditions

Shea Butter Smoothes, moisturizes, improves shine

Chamomile Conditions, soothes scalp

Marigold Moisturizes scalp and hair

Green Tea Protects colour, soothes scalp

Black Oat Helps repair damage, retains moisture

Why choose Tints of Nature hair colours?

» We contain over 75% certified organic and 95% naturally derived ingredients

» We give beautiful natural looking results and cover grey

» We are easy to mix and apply

» We are bio-d